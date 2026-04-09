Noah Kahan announces international ﻿'The Great Divide' ﻿tour dates

Noah Kahan is taking The Great Divide global.

The "Stick Season" artist has announced international dates in support of his upcoming album, beginning September in Australia. Kahan will then head to the U.K. and Europe in November.

Presales begin April 15, and tickets go on sale to the general public on April 17. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit NoahKahan.com.

The Great Divide is due out April 24. So far, two songs from the album have been released: "Porch Light" and the title track.

Kahan will launch a U.S. tour in June.

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