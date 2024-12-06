Noah Kahan, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Tyla make the 'Forbes' 30 Under 30 list

Forbes is out with its annual 30 Under 30 list, cutting down thousands of nominations into a list that includes rising stars in fields like finance, science, manufacturing and, of course, music.

This year, Shaboozey, 29, made the list thanks to his unstoppable #1 hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," which has earned him six Grammy nominations and topped the charts for 19 weeks. So did Noah Kahan, 27, thanks to his super successful world tour, philanthropic work and the continued popularity of his song "Stick Season."

Of course, Chappell Roan, 26, was a shoo-in for the list, given her outsize impact on pop music in 2024. Tyla, 22, is included thanks to her Grammy win, her domination of the Afrobeats genre and her social media profile.

Other musicians on the list include Icelandic singer Laufey, 25; "Until I Found You" singer Stephen Sanchez, 22; R&B singers Coco Jones, 26, and Coi Leray, 27; Latin star Omar Apollo, 27; singer/songwriter Clairo, 26; and chart-topping country-adjacent artist Zach Bryan, 28.

If you're wondering why Sabrina Carpenter, 25, didn't make the list, it's because she was on it back in 2021, and the rules are you can only be on it once. Incidentally, her pal Taylor Swift was on the list back in 2012.

