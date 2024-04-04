Noah Kahan explains why he won't be making any new music "for a while"

In the run-up to his current We'll All Be Here Forever tour, Noah Kahan was a music-releasin' fool, dropping an entire album's worth of extra tracks and then an entire album of collaborations with everyone from Kacey Musgraves to Hozier to Post Malone. But now that he's on the road, Noah says fans shouldn't hold their breath waiting for more.

On X, formerly Twitter, on April 3, Noah wrote, "Touring is so fun but no new music for a while cuz I refuse to deliver you guys some watered down material and wanna make sure every person who bought a ticket gets my undivided attention hope y'all understand!"

Meanwhile, Noah's in the middle of the Canadian leg of his tour, and he can't stop gushing about what a great time he's having on the road. He wrote on his Instagram Story, "I feel like it comes across an insincere every time I thank a crowd for the best night of my life but it's the truth. I could write a book about how much I've loved this Canadian tour so far. Thank you."

Noah will next perform in Toronto on April 6. He'll get to the U.S. on April 20 and play a combination of headlining shows and festivals, starting with the High Water festival in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.