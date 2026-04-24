Noah Kahan's new album 'The Great Divide' is here: 'Fans are getting all the music they deserve'

Noah Kahan first announced his new album The Great Divide back in January and now it's finally here. Noah says it's been a long time coming, for both him and his fans.

"I mean, it's been done for so long now that it's just been sitting on a bed of nails waiting for it to come out," he told ABC Audio on the red carpet at the TIME 100 gala in New York City on Thursday night. At the event, Noah was honored as one of TIME's "100 Most Influential People of 2026."

"So I'm really excited for it finally to be out in the world and to kind of move forward into what's next and to tour and be able to put my focus on the things that are coming up," he continued. "And also to know that the fans are getting all the music they deserve."

He noted, "They've been really patient, so I'm very excited for them to have new music and I'm excited for playing it on the road."

Noah's tour in support of the album kicks off in June.

On Instagram, Noah wrote of the album, "It is hard to even begin to describe what these last few years making this album has felt like. The collision of fear and pressure and joy and luck and total love has left me wordless, and if you know me personally, I hardly ever shut my mouth."

He offered thanks to his band, producers, team, wife, family and, he added, "the constant and enduring encouragement of you all, who I am so lucky to have as fans. I am very proud of what we are doing together and I hope we can live this dream for a long long time."

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