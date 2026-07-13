Noah Kahan's ﻿'The Great Divide﻿' certified Platinum

Noah Kahn's The Great Divide is sure off to a great start.

After debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 following its release in April, The Great Divide has already been certified Platinum by the RIAA less than three months later.

According to a press release, The Great Divide is one of only two albums released in 2026 that have been certified Platinum, and is the fastest Americana/folk album ever to reach Platinum status.

The Platinum milestone caps an eventful week for Kahan, who played four sold-out shows at Fenway Park in Boston between July 7 and 11. The performances, which featured surprise appearances by Boston sports legends Rob Gronkowski and David Ortiz, earned Kahan an induction into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame.

Kahan's tour will continue Tuesday at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

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