Noah Kahan's ﻿'The Great Divide﻿' debuts at #1 in the UK

'The Great Divide' album artwork. (Mercury Records)
By Josh Johnson

The Atlantic Ocean may divide England from Noah Kahan's home of Vermont, but that didn't stop The Great Divide from landing at #1 across the pond.

The Great Divide, Kahan's much-anticipated fourth studio effort, has debuted at the top of the U.K.'s Official Album Charts.

Kahan previously earned a #1 album in the U.K. with his last record, 2022's Stick Season. Its title track also hit #1 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart.

The Great Divide also crossed another ocean, the Pacific, to debut at #1 in Australia.

Kahan's debut on the U.S. Billboard 200 has yet to be announced. He'll launch a U.S. tour in support of The Great Divide in June.

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