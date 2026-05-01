Noah Kahan's ﻿'The Great Divide﻿' debuts at #1 in the UK

The Atlantic Ocean may divide England from Noah Kahan's home of Vermont, but that didn't stop The Great Divide from landing at #1 across the pond.

The Great Divide, Kahan's much-anticipated fourth studio effort, has debuted at the top of the U.K.'s Official Album Charts.

Kahan previously earned a #1 album in the U.K. with his last record, 2022's Stick Season. Its title track also hit #1 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart.

The Great Divide also crossed another ocean, the Pacific, to debut at #1 in Australia.

Kahan's debut on the U.S. Billboard 200 has yet to be announced. He'll launch a U.S. tour in support of The Great Divide in June.

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