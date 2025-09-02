And the official Song of the Summer 2025 is ...

With Labor Day behind us, Billboard can now reveal what its official song of the summer for 2025 was, based on its performance on the publication's annual Songs of the Summer chart.

To the surprise of no one, the title goes to Alex Warren's "Ordinary," which was #1 on the Songs of the Summer chart every single week of the 14 weeks the chart covered this season. In between topping the Songs of the Summer chart, "Ordinary" also spent 10 weeks at #1 on the Hot 100.

The 20-song chart is based on streaming, airplay and sales from Memorial Day through Labor Day each year. This marks the fifth year in a row that a single song has been #1 on the chart for the entire summer. Last year, it was Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's "I Had Some Help." In 2023, it was Morgan's "Last Night." In 2022, it was Harry Styles' "As It Was," while the 2021 champ was BTS' "Butter."

Speaking of Morgan Wallen, he has the #2, #3 and #4 Songs of the Summer this year: "What I Want," featuring Tate McRae; "Just In Case"; and "I'm the Problem." Other songs in the top 10 include "Die With a Smile," "Pink Pony Club," "Manchild" and Kpop Demon Hunters' "Golden."

And speaking of "Golden," the song credited to HUNTR/X, the fictional group featured in the smash Netflix animated film, is #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a third week. Three other songs from the movie — "Your Idol," "Soda Pop" and "How It's Done" — are also in the top 10.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.