Oh my, good Lord: Shaboozey's 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)' sets new record for chart domination

A Billboard Hot 100 record isn't just tipsy — it's been pushed completely over and shattered into pieces.

With 17 weeks on top, Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" has now claimed the title of longest-running #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 by a solo artist with no guests. The record was previously held by Morgan Wallen, whose song "Last Night" racked up 16 weeks on top in 2023.

Now there's only one song in Hot 100 history that's been #1 for longer: "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. That song spent 19 weeks at #1 in 2019.

Shaboozey reacted to the news by posting a headline about his accomplishment on his Instagram Story and captioning it, "What the F***!" It's the second piece of great news Shaboozey's had in the last few days: On Nov. 8 he received six Grammy nominations.

In other "long-running Hot 100 hits" news, Teddy Swims' "Lose Control" has now logged 43 weeks in the top 10. The only songs that have spent more time in that area are The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights," with a record 57 weeks, and "Stay" by Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI, with 44 weeks.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.