Oliver Tree celebration of live event to be held Saturday

Oliver Tree performs during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12, 2026 in Indio, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

A celebration of life event honoring the late Oliver Tree will take place Saturday in Santa Cruz, California.

The event will include "live music, tribute videos from Oliver's life, and various speakers from Oliver's friends and family," according to a post on the "Life Goes On" artist's Instagram. The post's accompanying flyer lists Logan Paul and Diplo as among the guest speakers.

Tickets are available to attend the celebration in person and to watch it via livestream. For more info, visit OliverTree.live.

Tree died June 14 in a helicopter crash in Brazil. He was 32.

Following Tree's death, a foundation called Dr. Oliver Tree's Extremely Epic Grant for Baby Geniuses was launched in his memory.

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