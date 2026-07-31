Olivia Dean breaks 73-year UK chart record

Sam Fender and Olivia Dean accept the Song of the Year Award with Mastercard for 'Rein Me In' during The BRIT Awards 2026 on Feb. 28, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

In the U.S., Olivia Dean is riding high with her hits "Man I Need" and "So Easy (To Fall in Love)." But in the U.K., she's just shattered a chart record with a completely different tune: "Rein Me In," her duet with fellow British singer/songwriter Sam Fender.

At 19 weeks, "Rein Me In" is now the longest-running #1 hit in the history of the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart. The previous record was 18 weeks, set all the way back in 1953 — 73 years ago — by a song called "I Believe" by singer Frankie Laine.

Those 19 weeks weren't consecutive, though — "Rein Me In" first topped the chart in February. It's been in and out of the top spot ever since, stepping aside for singles by Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo and Ariana Grande, but always regaining the crown.

In a statement to Official Charts, Sam said, "Completely lost for words, thank you so much to Olivia Dean and the fans for making this song the juggernaut that it is. Can't believe we broke the UK record!"

Olivia hasn't put out a statement about the record, but it's the second piece of good news she's had in as many days. On Thursday her album The Art of Loving was nominated for the U.K.'s prestigious Mercury Prize. It's her second nomination for the award.

She wrote on Instagram, "wow i remember being so proud and so nervous to be there with my first album in 2023. to think of how far we've come and everything that's happened since then!!! that girl wouldn't believe where she is now!!!"

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