Olivia Dean brings out Sam Fender for 'Rein Me In' at Lollapalooza

Sam Fender and Olivia Dean accept the Song of the Year Award for “Rein Me In” on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Olivia Dean brought out Sam Fender during her headlining set at Lollapalooza on Saturday for a joint performance of "Rein Me In."

The rendition marked the first time Dean and Fender have played the song together in the U.S.

"@lollapalooza that was mega," Fender wrote in an Instagram post alongside footage of the performance. "Thank you for having us @oliviadeano."

Olivia posted her own reaction to playing the festival, writing, "@lollapalooza my first time headlining a festival in america. 97,000 of you !!! truthfully i had been crying all day beforehand trying to process how we even got to this point."

The performance comes after "Rein Me In" broke a 73-year-old British chart record in becoming the longest-running #1 single in the history of the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart. The track has led the ranking for 19 weeks.

"Rein Me In" originally appeared on Fender's 2025 album, People Watching. The duet version with Dean was later released as part of the deluxe version of the record.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.