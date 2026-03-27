Olivia Dean wins big at UK's MOBO Awards

Olivia Dean with her three trophies at the MOBO Awards in Manchester, England, March 26, 2026. (Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

Olivia Dean will soon have to buy a new set of shelves for all the awards she's been winning.

After snagging a Grammy and four BRIT Awards, she was the big winner at Thursday night's MOBO Awards. MOBO stands for Music Of Black Origin, and this year marked the 30th anniversary of the U.K. awards. At the show in Manchester, England, Olivia won best female act, album of the year for The Art of Loving and song of the year for "Man I Need."

Olivia also performed her song "A Couple Minutes," while Myles Smith, who was nominated for song of the year for "Nice to Meet You," sang a slowed-down version of "Stargazing." Meanwhile, RAYE won video of the year for "Where Is My Husband!"

If you want to see all three British singer/songwriters this summer, the U.S. leg of Olivia's tour starts July 10 in San Francisco. RAYE's U.S. tour leg begins March 31, while Myles hits the U.S. June 16.

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