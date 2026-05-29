Olivia Rodrigo addresses rumors of Taylor Swift feud: 'It was so long ago'

Following the release of her debut album, SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo retroactively credited Taylor Swift as a songwriter on the song "deja vu" because it sounded similar to Taylor's hit "Cruel Summer." That led to rumors of a yearslong feud between the two artists, which led to speculation that they'd buried the hatchet in April, when they were spotted at the same concert. Olivia's addressing the topic in a new episode of The New York Times' Popcast.

The interviewer asks Olivia, "Is there a frost between you and Taylor? Like, is that something that hovers over your mind? [Or] is it something that you think is a construction of the people who are doing internet detective work? How do you view that, now that you're a few years removed from the initial ... ruptures?"

Olivia sighs heavily, and then says, "Um, I don't know. I think I try to not let it get to me or upset me. I think I just try to keep it truckin'. I think there's no — it was so long ago, there's no use in harping on it."

"I just try to make songs that I love and try to be kind and good to other people and supportive of other people," she continues. "And I've always, like, tried to be like that. And at the end of the day, I think that’s all you can do.”

As for online "internet detectives" speculating about that and other aspects of her life, Olivia says, "I think it, like, comes with the territory and it's par for the course. And I think if I dove into every internet detective sleuth that, like, got things right or wrong about my life or any of my relationships, I think I'd just go crazy. Like, there's not enough time in the day."

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