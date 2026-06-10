Olivia Rodrigo admits her 1D fan fic was 'so bad,' announces two LA fan experiences

Olivia Rodrigo, 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love' (Geffen Records)

Olivia Rodrigo: She's just like us! Specifically, she used to write One Direction fan fiction, which now completely embarrasses her.

YouTube's Instagram account has shared an interview clip of Liv commenting on 1D's video for "Story of My Life."

"This had a choke hold on me when I was younger," she says. "I think I watched this video and started making fan fiction." When an off-camera person asks, "Can you please give us more details on your fan fiction?" Olivia starts talking about it, but then thinks the better of it.

"It was just like, 'Harry holds your hand on the roller coaster and tells you it's gonna be —" and then she stops herself.

"It's so bad," she laughs. "It's so bad."

In other Olivia news, she's announced two LA fan experiences celebrating the Friday release of her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. One is called "the park experience" and is described as "a walk in the park, complete with photo ops, interactive moments and much more." It will be available June 11 and June 12-14.

The second one is called "the cure gallery," which is an "immersive gallery experience" of the set of Olivia's video for "the cure." It runs June 12-14.

For both events, American Express card members get early access and other perks.

And finally, we now know which songs from the album will be on the limited-edition 7-inch single that will be sold at Olivia's midnight listening parties: "honeybee" and "cigarette smoke."

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