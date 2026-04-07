Olivia Rodrigo announces first single from new album

Olivia Rodrigo has a message for fans: drop dead.

That's the title of the first single from her eagerly anticipated new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, and it's coming April 17. Olivia announced the news on Instagram, along with a photo of herself blowing a pink bubblegum bubble and wearing a shirt with "drop dead" embroidered on the collar. You can presave and preorder the song now, including on "chewing gum" pink vinyl, CD and cassette.

The album, Olivia's third, is out June 12. Since she announced it, she's been posting photos of pink padlocks with her initials on them affixed to various bridges and fences in cities including Paris, London, LA and Hoboken, New Jersey. Fans believe these are hints as to where she'll eventually be touring.

While we wait for more info from Olivia, you can amuse yourself with her online album cover generator, where you can replace the words "sad," "girl" and "in love" with your own words and create a personalized version of the album cover.

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