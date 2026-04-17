Olivia Rodrigo confirms she dropped a 'drop dead' Easter egg at last year's Glastonbury show

We didn't know it then, but when Olivia Rodrigo played the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival in June of 2025, she'd already written her new single "drop dead." Now, she's confirmed that what she wore during part of that set was a deliberate reference to the song

At Glastonbury, Olivia performed a couple of songs with The Cure's Robert Smith, including their hit "Just Like Heaven." Then, during the encore, she wore a t-shirt that said, "You Know All The Words to 'Just Like Heaven'" -- to which Robert Smith had added, in Sharpie, "But do you?"

Of course, that seemed completely normal at the time -- she'd just performed the song, right? But when "drop dead" arrived today, we all found out that "You know all the words to 'Just Like Heaven'" is actually a lyric in the song.

"I knew that this song was coming out and I wanted to, like, do a little Easter egg," Olivia tells Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

Asked if she played the song for Robert Smith, Olivia says, "Oh my God, I actually don't know if I played it for him. ... I played him a bunch of other songs on the album, I don't know why I didn't think to play this one for him though, I should."

As for the overall theme of "drop dead," Olivia tells Zane, "It's about a first date, and so it just feels like a new beginning and it's just trying to capture all those feelings of meeting someone that you have feelings for, and just being, like, nervous and, like, kind of insecure, but super-excited and just lovesick over this person."

Olivia's new album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love is out June 12.

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