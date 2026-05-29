Olivia Rodrigo Fan Day set for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Olivia Rodrigo isn't yet in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but she has participated in a few of its induction ceremonies. Now, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum has arranged an entire day just for Liv's fans.

To celebrate the release of her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, on June 12, the Cleveland, Ohio, landmark is hosting Olivia Rodrigo Fan Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time. Fans who visit that day will get a free button and "special gift from Olivia."

While you're there, you can see her looks from Saturday Night Live in 2023 and the 2022 induction ceremony honoring Carly Simon. You can also hear the new album played throughout the museum, create an Olivia playlist keychain, share your favorite lyric on the fan wall and take a photo in front of a display of her most memorable lyrics.

Plus, there's an Olivia Rodrigo trivia contest with prizes and a nonstop loop of her speeches and performances at the Rock Hall inductions and her Saturday Night Live appearances. She most recently participated in an induction in November, where she played the White Stripes song "We're Going to Be Friends" in honor of her musical idol, Jack White, who was being inducted that night.

Speaking of musical idols, you can learn more about the inductees who have influenced Olivia, including the White Stripes, The Cure, Carly Simon, Sheryl Crow and more, while at the museum.

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