Olivia Rodrigo is literally an 'angel on the walls of Versailles' in 'drop dead' video

In Olivia Rodrigo's new song "drop dead," she sings about a guy who looks like "an angel on the walls of Versailles" -- the opulent palace built by King Louis XIV of France. So of course, she had to go to Versailles to film the video.

"I love this song so much!!! it's the first chapter in the story of 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love' and it makes me wanna skip around and roll the windows down and make out," Olivia wrote on Instagram.

"I was lucky enough to film the music video at the palace of Versailles a few months ago with the wonderful [director] @petrafcollins and I'm so stoked with how it turned out. I hope you guys love it as much as I do xoxoxoxo."

Despite the song's title, it's not a kiss-off to a guy Olivia hates: It's about the crazy rush of falling in love with a guy who's "so so pretty" that if he kisses her, she "might drop dead." The video starts with Olivia in a bar, and then suddenly, she's running through the halls of Versailles wearing a babydoll dress, white knee-high socks and retro pink foam Walkman-style headphones.

The song also features a shout out to The Cure, whose lead singer, Robert Smith, Liv sang with at the Glastonbury Festival. One of the songs they sang was The Cure's classic "Just Like Heaven," and in "drop dead," Liv sings, "You know all the words to 'Just Like Heaven'/ and I know why he wrote them/ now that you're standing right here."

"drop dead" is the first single from Olivia's new album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which is due June 12.

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