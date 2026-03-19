Olivia Rodrigo previews the 'sad love songs' of 'OR3'

Olivia Rodrigo's third album is coming, and just as fans predicted, it's full of love songs — but it's not that simple.

Liv previewed three tracks for British Vogue and later clarified that they're "sad love songs," adding, "I realised all my favourite romantic love songs were beautiful because they had a tinge of fear or yearning in them."

The magazine reports that the songs are "instantly transporting, cinematic and ... intimate." The first is about finding the man of your dreams — Olivia says, "The person that the song is about is great.”

The second song is about how much you miss your other half when they're not around. Olivia says it was inspired by something Miranda said to Steve on Sex and the City: "Whenever something funny happens, I always want to tell you about it."

The third song, Olivia says, is about how love won't fix all your problems. As she tells the magazine, "[T]he second I’m in a really great relationship, [I think that] I’m gonna start feeling good about myself and this stuff is going to fall into place, but it just doesn’t work like that.”

"[It's] what I think being in love feels like,” Olivia says of the song. "You’re getting to the core of all of your issues: how you feel about yourself, your insecurities, what makes you joyful. It feels like the most raw form of you, which is so scary and terrifying and uncomfortable, sometimes, but beautiful at times.”

Olivia's best friend Madison Hu has heard "most" of the album and tells the magazine it's "honest," adding, "I’ve always been very in awe of how willing to spill to the world she is with her music.”

So far, there's no release date or title for the album.

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