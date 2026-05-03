Olivia Rodrigo pulls 'SNL' double duty with help from Debbie Harry & Connor Storrie

Olivia Rodrigo was both the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and she managed to corral some heavy hitters to introduce her musical performances.

Her first performance, of her #1 hit "drop dead," was introduced by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Debbie Harry, the frontwoman of the iconic group Blondie. Debbie returned for the goodnights, wearing a t-shirt reading, "Rodrigo 1."

Olivia sang the song on a set designed to look like she was under the ground in a cemetery with a gravestone above her reading, "Here is where Olivia dropped dead."

Her second performance, of a new song called "begged," was introduced by Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie, who hosted the show on Feb. 28. She sang that one while sitting on a swing while flower petals showered from the ceiling.

Olivia's monologue and sketch appearances were music-heavy. In the monologue, she sang a parody of "drivers license," making it about getting a Real ID at the DMV. In a sketch about an engaged couple cheating on each other, she and Marcello Hernandez sang all their dialogue, opera-style.

The funniest music sketch, though, was "My Room:" Olivia is a teen with a dream bedroom. She sings, "I love my bedroom, it's the best. The only problem is ... I'm in a zoo on the bug people planet." Turns out she's a specimen in a glass-walled exhibit, living her life -- brushing her teeth, going to the bathroom -- while giant bug-like aliens watch her every move.

Olivia's other characters included:

--A villain in an '80s-style nighttime soap

--A girl trying to make her ex jealous at a party

--A baker on a home shopping channel, selling cakes that look like a NSFW body part

--A TikToker who interviews robbers so they'll go viral and be identified

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