Olivia Rodrigo recalls the moment she lived out her One Direction fan fiction IRL

Since she became a pop superstar, there have been many times that Olivia Rodrigo has gotten to meet some of her heroes — but she says one celebrity encounter in particular is probably her #1 "WTF moment."

Olivia is the guest on the Dec. 16 episode of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's new Music Makes Us podcast, hosted by Kathleen Hanna of legendary riot grrrl band Bikini Kill. When Kathleen asks Olivia about her "WTF" moments, Olivia mentions having Lorde in the audience when she appeared on Saturday Night Live and performing with The Cure's Robert Smith at the Glastonbury Festival this year.

"Kinda the biggest one is, I used to write One Direction fan fiction when I was in elementary school," Olivia said. "Many years later, I hung out with Harry Styles and we, like, got tea and we, like, walked around. And I got home and I was like, 'What the f***?' I feel like I, like, wrote that in a fan fiction and now I like lived it, like that is so crazy how that can happen in your life."

"He's so sweet," she added. "If I told 10-year-old Olivia, she'd be like, 'Shut the f*** up, you're lying!'"

During the interview, Olivia also said that the album she goes back to when she needs to "reconnect" with herself is Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill.

"For some reason that album, just, like, every part of what makes a human being a human being, it feels like it's encapsulated in that record," she said. "There's so much anger and spite and jealousy but also so much joy and hope, all like intertwined into each other in such a beautiful way."

