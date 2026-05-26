Olivia Rodrigo reveals album track list ahead of Spotify Billions Club concert dropping Wednesday

Olivia Rodrigo, 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love' (Geffen Records)

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed the track list for her new album, and she's divided the album thematically into two sections that reflect the dichotomy of its title, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

The first section is called "girl so in love," and the second one is "you seem pretty sad." The first single, "drop dead," is in the first section, while the second single, "the cure," is in the second one.

The first section also includes songs called "stupid song," "honeybee," "maggots for brains," "u + me = <3," "my way" and "purple."

The second section's tracks include "begged," which Olivia debuted on Saturday Night Live, along with "what's wrong with me," "less," "expectations" and "cigarette smoke."

"only 3 weeks till the album is yours!!! i can’t wait for you guys to hear these songs," Olivia wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the Spotify Billions Club concert Olivia recently filmed in Barcelona, Spain, will drop on the streaming platform on Wednesday. You can get a sneak peek in a video posted on Instagram.

Liv has a total of nine songs that have each racked up more than 1 billion streams on Spotify. According to Setlist.fm, she played most of them at the show and a handful of others, including "drop dead," "bad idea, right?" and "get him back!"

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