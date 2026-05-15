Olivia Rodrigo reveals who named her new album

Unlike her first two albums, SOUR and GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo's upcoming third album has a long title: you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. But it turns out Olivia didn't come up with that title herself.

Olivia's official fan Instagram account, @LiviesHQ, posted a video clip of Olivia doing an interview. She says that her goal for the album was trying to "capture, or master for myself, the art of a sad love song." As she explains, "Those are always my favorite love songs, ones that are like, kind of depressing and like, kind of dark."

"And so I always knew that that was the challenge," she continues. "So I was having a conversation with my producer, Dan [Nigro], about something, and he was like, 'Oh, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.' Just in conversation."

"And I was like, 'That's it! That's gonna be the album title!'"

Thursday was Dan Nigro's birthday, and the caption on the video reads, "happy birthday to the best producer and album title generator!! we [love] you @dan_nigro."

you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love is out June 12.

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