Olivia Rodrigo says new album is about her first 'big girl' relationship

If you want to know what Olivia Rodrigo's gone through romantically, just listen to her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

Speaking to Dazed magazine, Olivia says, "This album is about my first time being in an adult relationship; it's me discovering what romantic love looks like in real time. I've been in relationships before that were really exciting and tumultuous in a teenage way, but this was my first time being in a real, 'big girl' relationship."

She adds, "When you’re in an intimate relationship, it holds up a mirror and shows you parts of yourself that you would never normally see. That was an endless source of inspiration – something that I’m still mining."

When asked whether fans will find clues about her current relationship status in the album, Olivia says, "There’s a song for someone who’s going through any stage of a relationship. I mean, I never talk about my personal life in interviews or on any public forum, so I guess the music is where people would go to deduce things. But, you know, it’s just a song at the end of the day."

There has been speculation that some of the album was inspired by Olivia's rumored breakup with actor Louis Partridge, but it doesn't seem to have destroyed her emotionally. She tells Dazed, "I just feel like heartbreak will never be as bad as it was when you were 17 years old. That breakup that I went through when I was 17... oh my God, nothing will ever be that tough ever again."

She adds, "I also think going through a breakup can be a really awesome opportunity to redirect your life in a [way] that feels more aligned with who you are."

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