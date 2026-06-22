Olivia Rodrigo spearheading new, all-female music festival

Sarah McLachlan said in a recent interview that if her groundbreaking Lilith Fair concept were ever to be revived, it would have to be by "someone who's relevant and coming up in the world." Enter Olivia Rodrigo.

In the '90s, Lilith Fair broke ground by featuring largely female acts — something music biz execs at the time said would never work. Olivia, who was featured in the 2025 Lilith Fair documentary Building a Mystery, announced Monday that she's spearheading Daisy Chain Fields, a new, all-female festival.

The festival, set for Aug. 29 in Irvine, California, will feature Olivia, as well as Chappell Roan, Doechii, Bikini Kill, The Breeders, Garbage, KATSEYE, Mitski, Santigold and more. Special guests include none other than Sarah McLachlan, as well as the legendary Stevie Nicks.

Net proceeds from the festival will benefit nonprofit organizations that advance and advocate for women and girls.

Olivia says in a statement, "Daisy Chain Fields is built on the belief that joy, community, and creativity can inspire meaningful change. I'm so excited to celebrate this incredible lineup of women, and I'm grateful to all of our partners in helping us make this festival come to life."

"By bringing together women in music and organizations helping shape a better future for women and girls, I hope we can build a community that inspires hope and positive change," she adds.

Presales start Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT; you can sign up for a presale passcode now at DaisyChainFields.com. Visit the website for more ticket details.

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