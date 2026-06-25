Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields festival sells out in 30 minutes

Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields festival — featuring her, Stevie Nicks, Sarah McLachlan, KATSEYE, Chappell Roan, Garbage, Doechii, The Breeders, Mitski, Bikini Kill and more — sold out in 30 minutes. Fans who weren't able to get tickets can join an online waitlist on the festival's website.
Olivia added, "I think there's this rhetoric that girls are supposed to be competing with each other for the top spot, or there's only this many resources for everyone. And I think it's an experience like Lilith Fair, and hopefully Daisy Chain, that will show us that we're all way stronger when we come together and support one another."
In other Olivia Rodrigo news, she's officially joined Fortnite, the online gaming platform, and released a lyric video for "u + me = <3," one of the songs on her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.
Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.