Olivia Rodrigo's ex Zack Bia addresses rumor that "vampire" is about him

When Olivia Rodrigo released "vampire," the first single from her new album, GUTS, fans went crazy trying to figure out who the song was about. Many believe it was inspired by Olivia's ex Zack Bia, a club promoter turned DJ turned record mogul turned artist. Now, Bia is addressing the rumors.

Speaking to GQ magazine, Bia, who's serving as the preshow DJ for Drake's current tour, says, "I don't think it's really about me. I think the internet just ran with it."

However, he acknowledges the song might be about a composite character, which may have been partly inspired by him. "Look, I'm in the industry so I know how a song gets made," he says. But he doesn't think the way he and Olivia ended their relationship would have necessarily inspired such a vicious kiss off of a song.

"We hung out, we're both busy, and we ended up not furthering our relationship. There was never any drama, you know?” he says.

When GQ asked a "source with knowledge of Rodrigo's songwriting process" about Bia's comments, the source said, "I don't know if that's exactly true." Olivia has not said who the song is about; even if it is about him, Bia can appreciate that "vampire" is a great song.

"The song's so big and so awesome,” he says. “Look, a heartbreak song for the summertime, it’s an undefeated formula.” He also realizes he's not likely to change anyone's mind.

“One hundred million people have heard this song. The only thing I can address is my own life," he says.

Bia is also complimentary of Olivia, noting, "I think [she] is a generational songwriter. I think she's a generational talent. I'm always just proud of her continued accomplishments.”

Meanwhile, "vampire" has returned to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

