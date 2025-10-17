One glimpse of a Taylor Swift t-shirt leads to influx of cash for Monterey Bay Aquarium

See if you can follow this: California's Monterey Bay Aquarium has recently gotten an influx of new donations -- and it's all due to Taylor Swift.

About 10 minutes into her The Official Release Party of a Showgirl theatrical event, Taylor is shown wearing a t-shirt with the logo of the aquarium and an illustration of two sea otters -- the aquarium is known for its sea otter research and marine conservation programs.

The shirt then went viral and fans, who no doubt recalled how Taylor and Travis Kelce talked about rescuing sea otters during her New Heights podcast appearance, began donating money to the aquarium in $13 increments. The aquarium then decided to reward Swifties with a reissue of the shirt, which was first printed in the 1990s.

After tracking down the original artwork, the aquarium hired a company to reproduce it using PVC-free ink that's "better for the planet and our ocean," and 100% cotton that "doesn't shed microplastics." For a limited time, if you donate at least $65.13, you can get the shirt as a special thank-you gift, in packaging that's plastic-free. The fundraising campaign will support the Sea Otter Program and other conservation efforts.

On New Heights, Taylor revealed that Travis was always showing her videos of sea otters on Instagram, and Travis said he wanted "a wild otter so bad." Specifically, Taylor clarified, it has to be one that Travis himself has rescued -- "and then the otter's like, 'thank you forever' with its little paws."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.