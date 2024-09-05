Orlando Bloom reacts to Katy Perry's NSFW podcast confession

Appearing on the latest issue of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Katy Perry said that when it comes to men, her "love language" is getting help around the house, then intimated that she gives her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, a very NSFW reward when he does it.

Now he's reacted to Katy revealing intimate details of their love life.

Katy said on the podcast, "If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you've done it all, and you've done all the dishes, and you've closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to" ... er, receive a specific sex act.

In response, Orlando wrote on her Instagram post promoting her podcast appearance, "I've cleaned the whole house."

Katy also discussed the time in 2017 when she and Orlando broke up, but then got back together after Katy did some work on herself. The two now share 4-year-old daughter Daisy.

Katy told host Alex Cooper, "I showed him the worst of me. I was like, 'Here's the next test. I'm gonna show you the craziest b**** you've ever seen,' and he was like, 'I'm not shook.' And I was like, 'You're my baby daddy.' If you're not shook by this, then we're going the distance."

