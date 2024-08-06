Paul Russell on "amazing" tour mate & duet partner Meghan Trainor, continuing love for "Lil Boo Thang"

Paul Russell teams up with Meghan Trainor, who he's opening for on tour this fall, in his latest single, "Slippin'." Paul says adding her to the song was an "organic process."

Paul tells ABC Audio he initially didn't think "Slippin'" made sense as a feature, but after his manager insisted, "I texted it to Meghan ... which is wild, to be able to just text her like that."

"But she loved the song and so she ... recorded her section of it and then we met up about it ... it was a very kind of organic process," he adds. The two plan to perform the song together during the tour.

"She's great. She's been amazing, just as, like, a person to collaborate with, but also just a friend in general," he says of Meghan. And now that Paul's in Meghan's orbit, he's on the perpetually online singer's social media, too. In one post he attempted to bond with her son Riley.

"I love it. And her kids are so cute, it's insane," he says of being part of Meghan's very online life. "You meet all the different characters ... it's cool to interact with people that you've kind of seen from afar. Like, 'Oh, I was laughing at this little kid ... and now here we are hanging out with each other.'"

As he prepares to release more new music, Paul says he's still not tired of his breakthrough hit, "Lil Boo Thang."

"I love it, because I know that it's something that's given me a career," he laughs. However, he says he's pretty much on autopilot with it these days.

"Whenever I'm performing that song, I'm not thinking about the song at all," he laughs. "I'm just thinking, 'Oh, wow ... what am I gonna have for lunch later?'"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.