Pink begs fans to give her ideas for a Halloween costume: "This is very important to me"

Pink has a Halloween dilemma and she's reached out to her fans for help, insisting, "This is very important to me."

In a deadpan Instagram post, Pink says her family has abandoned her when it comes to their annual Halloween tradition. "Normally, my family and I go as a family — because that's what families that love each other do," she begins. "We all decide on a costume, which means I decide, and that's what we are."

"But apparently Willow got it in her head that she's going to be something with her best friend this year, which is totally fine, and lame and unloving," Pink continues, referring to her daughter.

Referring to her husband and son, she says, "And then Carey decided to bring Jameson to the dark side and convince him to be Pennywise. And I don't do scary."

"So here I am out in the world drifting along by myself, and I need ideas," she says. She reveals the ideas she has so far: going as herself, going as her husband or throwing "a sheet over my head and tap[ing] the words 'hahaha' to myself and I could be sheets and giggles."

"Or I could go into the vineyard and grab whatever grapes are left over and tape them to myself," she adds. "And then I could be the grumpy person that I want to be and then I would be sour grapes. What else?"

One fan suggested, "You could be the GRAPES OF WRATH for how everyone LEFT YOU OUT." Another wrote, "I feel the betrayal - hard ! But please, please go as Weird Barbie !"

