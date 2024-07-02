Pink cancels Wednesday show in Switzerland due to illness: "So sorry"

Pink's Summer Carnival tour requires a lot of physical exertion, and apparently it's caught up to her: She's canceled her July 3 show in Bern, Switzerland.

She wrote on Instagram, "I am so sorry that I have had to cancel my show in Bern this Wednesday ... I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I've been advised that I'm unable to continue with the show tomorrow."



"I was looking forward to being with you and making memories with you and sharing our show with you and am so disappointed that we have to cancel. All tickets will be refunded... Sending love and health to you all, and I really hope to see you again soon," she added.

Pink's next scheduled show is July 6 in Copenhagen. Her Summer Carnival show returns to North America in August, with opening acts The Script and Sheryl Crow.

