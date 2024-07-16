Pitbull to play halftime at WNBA All-Star Game

Pitbull is going to give fans everything when he performs during halftime at the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game.

The game takes place at Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Mercury, on Saturday and will air on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET. Explaining why he wanted to be part of the event, the "2 The Moon" singer says, "I was raised by a woman, and a woman made me a man."

He added, "It’s an honor to make history and perform at the WNBA All-Star Game. Here’s to all the powerful women of the WNBA. So buckle up and get ready to have a good time. Dale!”

The owner of the Phoenix Mercury, Mat Ishbia, added, "I wanted a halftime performer who reflects the same excitement, passion and incredible fandom of the WNBA."

Pitbull's Party After Dark Tour, with special guest T-Pain, kicks off Aug. 21 in Bristow, Virginia.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.