Pitbull sets record for largest gathering of people wearing bald caps

Pitbull sets Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps at London’s BST Hyde Park on Sunday. (@elliekoepke photography)

Give Me Everything, including a Guinness World Record.

Pitbull officially set the record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps, tallying 22,141 people at London's BST Hyde Park on Sunday. He also set the record for the highest recorded attendance at a BST Hyde Park show, with 69,999 people.

Official Guinness World Records Adjudicator Will Munford confirmed the achievement and presented Pitbull with the plaque onstage.

The idea for the stunt began after Pitbull's fans, known as The Bald Es, started showing up to his shows dressed like him, in suits, ties, dark glasses and bald caps. After a U.K. radio station proposed that he try to go for the record, Pitbull and his team agreed to the attempt.

Pitbull’s performance at BST Hyde Park was livestreamed on his official YouTube channel. He brought out Lil Jon to perform “Gasolina,” “Jumpin’” and “Damn I Love Miami,” and Kesha to perform “Timber.” He closed the show with his hit “Give Me Everything.”

The London date is part of Mr. Worldwide's current I'm BACK tour, which returns to North America on Aug. 19 with a show in Bristow, Virginia.

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