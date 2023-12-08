'Pollstar': Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is first to gross more than $1 billion

It's probably a no-brainer that Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be the #1 tour of 2023, but according to Pollstar, it's more than that: It's the first tour to cross the billion-dollar threshold.

Pollstar estimates that the Eras Tour has grossed $1.04 billion and sold 4.35 million tickets over the 60 shows that Taylor performed in 2023. The estimate reflects actual box office reports from the tour plus estimated tickets sold based on venue capacities, historical data and other research.

The previous record for a tour was set by Elton John earlier this year: His Farewell Yellow Brick Road trek grossed over $900 million.

Pollstar further projects that Taylor will take in another billion bucks during her shows in 2024, bringing her overall gross to more than two billion dollars. In addition, the publication says that merchandise sales for the tour added up to about $200 million.

The rest of Pollstar's Top 10 biggest worldwide tours of 2023 are:

2. Beyoncé

3. Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

4. Coldplay

5. Harry Styles

6. Morgan Wallen

7. Ed Sheeran

8. Pink

9. The Weeknd

10. Drake

