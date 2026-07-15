Post Malone headlining FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony

Post Malone will be headlining the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony.

He’ll be performing just before the final soccer match takes place at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, known for the World Cup as the New York/New Jersey Stadium, on Sunday.

“At a time when sport, culture and global attention converge, Post Malone will deliver a performance designed to celebrate the tournament’s journey and ignite the atmosphere before the world's attention turns to the two finalists,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

The closing ceremony will also feature an appearance by Tom Cruise, as well as Italian singer-songwriter Laura Pausini, American singer and actress Nicole Scherzinger, English singer-songwriter Robbie Williams and YouTube creator IShowSpeed.

Jennifer Hudson will be singing the national anthem.

The closing ceremony will begin 90 minutes before kickoff at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Earlier in July, FIFA announced Justin Bieber as a co-headliner for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show alongside Madonna, BTS and Shakira.

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