Protect the dolls: Mariah Carey auctioning off jacket to benefit GLAAD

The pink bedazzled jacket features the phrase "Protect the dolls" written on the back. That phrase is commonly used to indicate support for transgender women. For example, during Sabrina Carpenter's performance of "Tears" at the MTV VMAs, the drag queens joining her for the performance held up pro-trans rights signs, many of which included the word "dolls."
The auction for Mariah's jacket will run from Dec. 8 through Dec. 15 at eBay.com/glaad, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting GLAAD's Transgender Media Program. The opening bid will be 99 cents.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.