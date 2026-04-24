RAYE brings newly engaged couple onstage for 'Where Is My Husband!'

At least one RAYE fan knows where her husband is: onstage, next to her, at the singer's Thursday set during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage festival.

As captured on TikTok, RAYE was onstage admiring a poster that someone had given her. When she asked the fan her name, the fan told her something unexpected. "He just proposed?" RAYE is seen saying. She then got emotional and asked the crowd to cheer for the happy couple.

"When we do 'Where Is My Husband!' we need to arrange you being on this stage," RAYE told them. "I want you to have the best show ever. I want you to remember this day forever. So you stay right there, enjoy the show and [during] 'Where Is My Husband!' we're getting you on the stage, OK?"

True to her word, another TikTok video revealed that when RAYE performed the hit song, the happy couple were onstage with her. During RAYE's show, she sets up part of the stage as a nightclub, and the couple were seated at one of the club's little tables, kissing as band members tossed confetti on them.

RAYE's next stop on her This Tour May Contain New Music trek is Sunday in Washington, D.C.

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