RAYE got her lyrics back in time for them to make it onto 'This Music May Contain Hope'

RAYE's sophomore album, This Music May Contain Hope, is finally here, but for a while there, it looked like it might not happen.

In October 2024, RAYE posted on Instagram, "it's my birthday and my car got stolen with all my song writing books in the [trunk] so no second album any time soon love you bye."

In March 2025, she told People, "My car was stolen. ... There was a big giant book [in it] that says 'RAYE's Second Album' on the front of it with loads of ... really f****** personal s***."

She added, "I hope whoever stole the car just took the stuff and threw it in the bin 'cause I don't want people reading that."

Then in October, RAYE revealed the police got in touch with her two or three months earlier and told her that they'd found her car and all her lyric books completely intact.

RAYE subsequently told ABC Audio in November that she did indeed get the lyrics back in enough time to incorporate them into the album. When she started looking at them, she said, "Some of it was like, 'What am I thinking? I hope no one read that. And some of it was perfect."

"You know, there's so much I dumped in those spaces," she continued. "I do really love a book and a pen, but clearly I'm learning that maybe I'm gonna need to digitalize some things at least. Either that or start using a safe for my lyric books!"

As previously reported, This Music May Contain Hope features 17 tracks grouped into four "seasons." Guests include Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Al Green, film composer Hans Zimmer, two of RAYE's sisters and two of her grandparents.

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