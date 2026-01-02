RAYE and Olivia Dean are 2026's first chart-toppers in the UK

It's 2026, so where the hell are RAYE and Olivia Dean? On top of the charts, that's where.

In the U.K., home to both artists, RAYE has scored the first #1 hit of the new year with "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" Olivia's The Art of Loving has returned to the top of the album charts for a third time since its release, to claim the title of #1 album of 2026.

This is the second time RAYE has landed the first #1 of a new year in the U.K. She originally did it in 2023 with her breakthrough hit, "Escapism." Reacting to the success of "HUSBAND," RAYE told OfficialCharts.com, "I am so happy and grateful."

"This is the first piece from my second album, and I couldn’t have even asked for a better start to this next chapter," RAYE continued. "Tears in my eyes grateful. Thank you so much, and most of all to those of you who see me and believe in me…THANK YOU. Sending you the hugest hug of gratitude."

RAYE has yet to announce an album title or release date, but she'll kick off a world tour Jan. 22 in Poland; the tour will hit North America in March. Meanwhile, Olivia's North American tour starts in July.

Olivia is also competing for the best new artist Grammy in February; RAYE was nominated for the honor last year. This year, she's nominated for best music film for her Live At The Royal Albert Hall concert movie.

