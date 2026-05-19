RAYE's husband is coming, but her sister's is here now

RAYE and sister Abby-Lynn Keen aka Absolutely attend The Ivors Academy Honours 2025 on Oct. 2, 2025 in London, England (Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Ivors Academy)

RAYE sings "Where Is My Husband!" every night on her tour. Meanwhile, one of her openers already found hers.

RAYE's opening acts are her sisters, who record under the names Absolutely and Amma. Absolutely, born Abby-Lynn Keen, has just gotten engaged to her boyfriend Noah, who according to his Instagram page is also a musician. "I am the happiest girl in the world," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

RAYE congratulated the happy couple on her own Story, writing, "My sister just got a ringggggggggg. @the.absolutely @noahurrea I JUST LOVE YOU BURSTING WITH JOY FOR YOU MY BEAUTIFUL ABBY & NOAH."

She added, "May no weapon fashioned against you both EVER prosper AMEN."

RAYE also commented under Absolutely's post, which features plenty of photos of the couple's engagement party. "We are finally going to have a brother @amma," she wrote.

In addition to RAYE, born Rachel Keen; Amma, born Lauren Keen; and Absolutely, there's a fourth Keen sister who is currently not in the spotlight.

As for RAYE's thoughts on the title of her hit song, she told Billboard, "Sometimes I'm very assured and confident and happy with my life, and then some days I'm watching a rom-com, and I'm like, 'Where? Where?' But it's not serious. I'm not crying myself to sleep every night — just some nights."

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