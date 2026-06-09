Record stores to host midnight events for new Olivia Rodrigo album

Olivia Rodrigo, 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love' (Geffen Records)

Olivia Rodrigo's fans will seem pretty tired for fans so excited — because they'll be staying up past midnight to buy her new album at nearly 200 indie record stores across the country Thursday night.

In addition to allowing fans to purchase the vinyl and CD versions of you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, these special midnight sales events will include exclusive merchandise, limited-edition collectibles and special releases.

Among the items fans can score: tote bags, T-shirts, posters, color vinyl variants of SOUR and GUTS, and a 7-inch vinyl of a song that will be announced later.

You can find a list of participating stores near you at RecordStoreDay.com.

you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love drops Friday.

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