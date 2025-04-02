Report: Joe Jonas stepped into 'SNL' sketch after Morgan Wallen said no

If you were wondering why Joe Jonas randomly appeared in a skit on the March 29 episode of Saturday Night Live, it's because he was apparently a last-minute replacement for the show's musical guest, Morgan Wallen.

People says it's confirmed a Page Six report that Joe stepped in for the pre-filmed sketch, "Big Dumb Line," because Morgan didn't want to do it. Instead, it was Joe singing about how New Yorkers are eager to stand in line for hours to try viral foods like cronuts.

"Believe in yourself, believe in the line/ You deserve this viral Greek yogurt or to try Lisa Rinna's wine," Joe sings. "So don't give up/ the rewards will be splendid/ did Amelia Earhart give up?/ I'm not sure how that ended."

Morgan performed two songs from his upcoming album, I'm the Problem, during his appearance on the show.

A rep for Morgan didn't immediately return ABC Audio's request for comment.

