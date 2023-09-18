Report: Justin Timberlake's planned 2024 tour trumps *NSYNC reunion trek

The fans who'd hoped *NSYNC's reunion for the new song "Better Place" -- and their MTV VMA appearance -- was just the first step towards a full-fledged reunion tour should be prepared to be let down. Billboard has confirmed that there aren't currently any plans for the quintet to hit the road together any time soon.

The reason, Billboard confirms, is that Justin Timberlake plans to hit the road solo in 2024, after releasing a new album. In fact, Justin already has a hold on specific arena dates in North America. This goes along with what JT's collaborator Timbaland recently told Entertainment Tonight: He said Justin's new album is coming out "top of next year."

But if *NSYNC ever did decide to do a full-fledged reunion tour, Billboard projects that such a trek could easily gross $95 million in North America alone. Add in merch sales and sponsorships, the publication notes, and they could be looking at as much as $120 million.

As for whether or not *NSYNC could reunite as a foursome, without Justin, a source tells Billboard that even though JC, Lance, Joey and Chris received offers following their appearance at Coachella in 2019, they never seriously considered it. Billboard reports that according to the source, "anything short of a five-person comeback is off the table."

Still, "Better Place" may be enough to satisfy some fans. As Lance Bass told ABC Audio earlier this year, "The fans are just saying, 'Just give us one more song. One more tour, one more show. Just a goodbye.' And I agree because none of us knew ... that would be the last show, the last tour. So I think we owe it to the fans and to ourselves to just have some kind of goodbye message."

