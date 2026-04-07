Report: Scrapped Madonna biopic is a plot point in upcoming season of 'The Studio'

Madonna leaves the Hotel Amen on her way to the Hotel Gritti in Venice, Italy, where season 2 of 'The Studio' is filming, March 16, 2026. (Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images)

All those photos and videos from the set of The Studio season 2 showing Madonna and Julia Garner together? It turns out there's a definite method behind their madness, and it has to do with Madonna's now-abandoned biopic.

You may recall that Madonna was going to direct a movie about her life, with Julia starring as the Material Girl. The project was shelved in 2023, and Madonna subsequently launched her Celebration Tour. But Variety, citing sources, reports that a major plot point in The Studio season 2 will involve the nonexistent film.

The show's Continental Studios, the fictional company run by Seth Rogen's character, will be portrayed as the producer of the project. In that capacity, it will bring the Madonna biopic to the Venice Film Festival. Madonna and Julia also attend in order to promote the film and drum up Oscar buzz. Madonna won't be the film's director in the fictional world of the show, however. The whole thing will play out over two episodes, Variety reports.

Meanwhile, Netflix is reportedly developing a TV series about Madonna's life that's unrelated to the movie; Julia isn't part of that project.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.