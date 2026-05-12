Report: Taylor Swift 'waited in line alone for food' at wedding of Travis Kelce's teammate

Was Taylor Swift searching for some wedding inspiration when she popped up in Greece for the wedding of one of Travis Kelce's teammates?

Taylor and Travis were seen in London last week dining out, going to the theater and attending the birthday party of Cara Delevingne's sister Poppy. But according to People, the couple later touched down in Glyfada, Greece, on Saturday to attend the wedding of Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis and his bride, Kaia Harris.

The couple — especially Taylor — reportedly kept a low profile throughout the traditional Greek Orthodox celebration. According to Huff Post Greece, Taylor "danced the night away, chatted with guests, waited alone in line for food at the buffet, and impressed those who met her with her simplicity and friendliness."

The publication also claims that Taylor and Travis arrived in Greece by private plane and stayed on "her boat near the hotel where the reception took place."

"We have such cool friends, and the people we invited were just the best," George told People of the three-day celebration, which featured 220 guests. "Everyone got along, made new friends, and danced together. I couldn't have asked for a better day and night, honestly."

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