Rihanna's 20th anniversary merch now available for preorder

Twenty years ago Friday — Aug. 29, 2005 — Rihanna released her debut album, Music of the Sun, featuring her first hit, "Pon de Replay." To celebrate her two-decade music career, she's put some special merch up for sale and also announced a vinyl box set.

The items include a $125 black pullover hoodie with Rihanna's "Rhenna" character — the dooble she uses on her Instagram profile — on the front. It says "20 years with you" on the back. There's also a double-layered T-shirt with a photo of Rihanna on the front; it says "Rihanna since 2005" on the back. That costs $65; both ship Oct. 17. There's also a "Rhenna" doll that costs $50 and ships Oct. 31.

Plus, there's something called an R20 vinyl box set, which looks fairly hefty and is printed with the "Rhenna" character. It's not clear which albums are included, but you can sign up at her merch store to be notified when details become available.

Twenty years into her career, Rihanna has now sold 100 million records, scored 14 #1 hits, racked up over 150 billion streams and won nine Grammys. And, oh yeah, she's also a billionaire, thanks to her Fenty Beauty line.

There's only one thing left to say: "Where's the album?"

