Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion struck by gunfire, woman arrested: Police

Rihanna's mansion was struck by gunfire on Sunday afternoon while the singer and businesswoman was home, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and sources with knowledge of the investigation.

The suspect, a 30-year-old woman, has been arrested, the LAPD said. The motive was not immediately clear and the investigation is ongoing.

Sources told ABC News Rihanna was at home, but nobody was hurt.

Multiple shots were fired at the residence, but none penetrated the inside of her home, only the exterior, sources said. Multiple rounds did hit the outside of the home, though, as well as a vehicle parked out front.

Sources said that the weapon allegedly used by the woman was an AR-style gun.

In dispatch audio, officials are heard saying the suspect's Tesla was followed by an LAPD helicopter into a mall parking garage, where she was pulled over and detained by patrol units.

