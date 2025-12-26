Robert Irwin thinks Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce should wed at Australia Zoo

Nobody knows where or when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married, but if they're looking for unique venue that would be tough for her fans to track down, Dancing with the Stars champ Robert Irwin has a suggestion.

In an advance clip of ABC News' 15th annual year-end special THE YEAR: 2025, hosted by Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, the wildlife conservationist proposes that the couple tie the knot at his family's Australia Zoo in Queensland, about 50 miles south of Brisbane.

"You know what'd really, in my opinion, just absolutely make that wedding is if it was an Australian wedding," Irwin said. "One of the things that we do that is the most popular is weddings at Australia Zoo. We have hosted many."

"We have this beautiful, and I mean beautiful, location overlooking the African savanna, where rhinos and giraffes are just frolicking out in the open, in the wild," he continued. "And you get married over that, and it's stunning."

"So Travis and Taylor, hit me up! I got you!" he joked.

Taylor was in the house at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day as Travis played what could be his second-to-last game of the season. The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Denver Broncos, and afterward Travis was asked whether it might have been his final game at Arrowhead amid growing speculation that he may retire after this season.

"The only time it ever crossed my mind was when I was driving in the other day and I saw how much the Powerball was, and I was like, 'Man. If I could just win that. I wouldn't have to work another day in my life!" said the man who's engaged to a billionaire.

