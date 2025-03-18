Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to celebrate 'Saturday Night Live’s' 50th with new exhibit

The Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary celebration continues with an upcoming exhibit at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, highlighting the iconic music moments from the show.

SNL: Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of Music will open May 23, featuring video installations and a first-ever virtual experience focused on the show's history of iconic musical performances. A teaser for the exhibit highlights performances from artists like U2, Nirvana, Sinead O'Connor, Queen, Garbage, David Bowie, Madonna, Tina Turner, Simon & Garfunkel, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and St. Vincent.

The exhibit will also include a recreation of SNL's Studio 8H, costumes from musical sketches, photos, stage props and more. Plus, the Hall of Fame's Foster Theater will air a 20-minute edit of Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson's documentary Ladies & Gentleman… 50 Years of SNL Music, with never-before-seen musical performance footage.

"Saturday Night Live has brought amazing live music into our living rooms for 50 years, including ground-breaking appearances by over 100 of our Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees," Greg Harris, president and CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, shares. "Along with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, we are thrilled to be joining with our friends at SNL to share this exciting story with the millions of fans who walk through our doors in Cleveland or online at RockHall.com every year."

Tickets for the exhibit are on sale now.

